57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar (Image: ABSU)

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], March 13 (ANI): The 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) commenced at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, Kokrajhar, with a series of inaugural ceremonies honouring key figures and institutions.

The event, running from March 13 to 16, 2025, brought together policymakers, educationists, and cultural leaders, setting the stage for discussions on academic empowerment, youth leadership, and cultural preservation.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Students Missing March 15 Hindi Exam Due to Holi Will Get Another Opportunity, Board Announces.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be part of the conference on March 16.

Meanwhile, the inaugural day began with the inauguration of the main entrance by Jiron Basumatary, MLA, Gossaigaon LAC, marking the formal start of the conference.

Also Read | LG Electronics India IPO: South Korean Consumer Appliance Company Gets Sebi's Nod for Its INR 15,000 Crore Initial Public Offering.

This was followed by the unveiling of the Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Stage and Main Pandal by Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Cabinet Minister, Assam, where discussions and cultural programmes are set to unfold.

Lawrence Islary, MLA, Kokrajhar East (ST), inaugurated the Bir Chilagang Basumatary Memorial Delegate Hall and Camp, providing a dedicated space for deliberations and student interactions.

Several key facilities were also opened, including the Late Rudhir Shankar Basumatary Memorial Guest House, inaugurated by Ukil Mushahary, EM, BTR, and the Martyr Bagrangsu Mushahary Memorial Exhibition-Cum-Book Fair, inaugurated by Ranjit Basumatary, EM, BTR, drawing students, researchers, and visitors keen to explore Bodo literature and history.

Jyatirindra Brahma, Chairman, TCLCC, 8-Dotma (ST) BTC Const., inaugurated the Dotma Horticultural Show and Competition, highlighting the agricultural contributions of the region.

Healthcare and sports also gained prominence with the inauguration of the Late Danswrang Narzary Memorial Health Centre by Dr. Anil Kr. Mohilary, Sub Divisional Medical and Health Officer (SDM&HO) Dotma, BPHC, and the Martyr Tublao Brahma Memorial Playground by Jashamanik Brahma, DPO, Kokrajhar, emphasising the role of physical well-being in community development.

The Late Narad Ch. Brahma Memorial Cultural Stage (Exhibition), inaugurated by Rahendra Nath Brahma, Awardee of the Pratima Barua Pande Award, provided a platform for vibrant cultural expressions through traditional music and dance performances.

The Education and Youth Conclave sparked insightful discussions on academic excellence, institutional reforms, and skill-building.

Scholars, stakeholders, and professionals examined the impact of NEP 2020 on regional education, with a focus on aligning educational structures with industry needs, integrating technology into classrooms, and strengthening vocational training opportunities.

Dipen Boro, President of ABSU, highlighted the need for sustained efforts in education and leadership development, stating, "Education must evolve with the changing needs of students and the demands of the future. It is essential to create opportunities that equip the younger generation with the knowledge, skills, and guidance they need to succeed. This conference is a step towards turning ideas into practical solutions that shape academic growth, innovation, and career pathways."

The day also featured high-energy competitions, including the Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary Volleyball Competition and the Martyr Gaide-Helena Kabaddi Competition, drawing enthusiastic participation. The Jangkhritaiyari Dengkhwgiri Dwikhrong Khungur Basumatary Denkhow Mu Se-Nwi-Tham competition, inaugurated by eminent singer Mrs. Sulekha Basumatary, was a celebration of cultural heritage.

The evening concluded with the lighting of the lamp for peace and prosperity, symbolising unity and progress.

Rabiram Narzary, MLA, West Kokrajhar, inaugurated the souvenir of the Reception Committee of the 57th Annual Conference "Dotma", marking an important milestone in the event. Musical performances by Gautam Brahma, Budang Bulob Brahma, Phukan Boro, and Dr. Gwmwthao Basumatary closed the first day on a high note, encapsulating artistic traditions.

With a strong opening day, the conference will continue with discussions on policy frameworks, employment strategies, and sustainable regional progress in the rest of the days.

Bodos are one of the aboriginal and indigenous communities living in Assam for thousands of years, and they are the largest tribal community in the state.

Bodo as a language is listed in the 8th Schedule of India's Constitution and also is recognized as the Associate Official Language of Assam and medium of instruction up to Class XII. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)