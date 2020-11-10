Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) One more COVID-19 patient succumbed to the infection, bringing the death toll from the disease to 81 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, while 39 fresh cases pushed the active case count to 292 on Tuesday, officials said.

The 60-year-old patient, who was taken to Muzaffarnagar Medical College Begarajpur on November 2, died on Tuesday, they said.

Also Read | Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S Now Available for Sale in India via Amazon.in, Flipkart & Other Retail Channels.

According to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Praveen Chopda 20 more people also recovered from COVID-19, taking the number of recoveries to 5,796 in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)