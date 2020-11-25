Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) One more COVID-19 patient succumbed to the infection in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 88, while 26 fresh cases brought the active case count to 385, officials said.

The 59-year-old coronavirus positive man was admitted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College Begarajpur a day ago, they said.

Also Read | EPFO Gets Platinum Partner Award for Highest Transactions on UMANG App.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, 27 more people also recovered from the infection, taking the number of COVID-19 recoveries to 6,229 in Muzaffarnagar. She said the infection tally in the district stands at 6,702.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)