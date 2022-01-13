Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that four BJP MLAs are leaving Yogi cabinet today.

Briefing media persons in Mumbai today, Pawar said, "Not a single day passes when a BJP leader does not leave the party. Take Uttar Pradesh, for example, 13 MLAs are leaving BJP to join another party."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Will Secure a Landslide Victory in the State, Says Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"I have come to know that four BJP MLAs are leaving it (Yogi Adityanath's cabinet) today itself," the NCP chief said.

Earlier today, BJP MLA Bidhuna Vinay Shakya put down his papers. Shakya, his brother Devesh Shakya and their mother Draupadi Shakya came to Swami Prasad Maurya's residence on Thursday and handed over his resignation letter.

Also Read | LIC IPO to Hit Markets by March; Draft Papers to Be Filed With SEBI by This Month-End.

In addition, Mukesh Verma, BJP MLA from Shikohabad (Firozabad), also resigned from the primary membership of the party. "Swami Prasad Maurya is our leader. We will support whatever decision he takes. Many other leaders will join us in the coming days," he said.

Continuing this chain of resigning from BJP, UP minister Dharam Singh Saini resigned from his post on Thursday. In his resignation letter, the BJP leader mentioned the callous attitude of the BJP government in the state towards farmers, Dalits, the unemployed and those belonging to other backward classes.

Pawar on Tuesday also announced that the NCP will contest the forthcoming assembly elections in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. He said that his party will form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Following this announcement, NCP UP's President Umashankar Yadav on Wednesday met Akhilesh Yadav.

"NCP's Uttar Pradesh President Umashankar Yadav met National President Akhilesh Yadav and held a discussion on the election. NCP leader KK Sharma will be the joint candidate of the SP-NCP alliance from the Anupshahar - 067 assembly seat of Bulandshahr," tweeted Samajwadi Party in Hindi.

These developments surfaced ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections which will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)