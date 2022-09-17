Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) Another key accused in the murder of two 17-year-old boys from Kolkata has been arrested, a CID officer said on Saturday.

The officer said that Kanhai Kumar, who was allegedly driving the car used to abduct and murder the two boys was picked up by a CID team in Delhi on Friday night.

The process has started to bring Kumar to Kolkata on transit remand after production in a Delhi court, the officer said.

The alleged mastermind in the case Satyendra Choudhury was apprehended by a special team of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate from Howrah railway station on September 9 when he was trying to board a train for Mumbai.

A total of six persons have been arrested in connection with the twin murders.

Bodies of two boys were found at a morgue in Basirhat on September 6, almost a fortnight after they went missing. The police later said that the duo was strangled to death.

Local police in the Malancha area of North 24 Parganas district had spotted the bodies on Basanti Highway and taken them to the morgue.

The state government had suspended the inspector in-charge and another officer of the Baguiati Police Station, where a missing complaint was lodged by the parents of the boys. Two days back the Commissioner of Police of Bidhannagar, Supratim Sarkar was transferred as ADGP and IGP, Traffic and Road Safety and Gaurav Sharma, took over as the new police chief of Bidhannagar.

The case is now being investigated by state CID.

