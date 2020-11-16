Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) Another officer of the Kolkata Police died of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of deaths in the force due to the virus to 11, officials said.

Manab Bandyopadhyay, a sub-inspector in the Special Branch, was recently hospitalised after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a senior police officer said.

Bandyopadhyay, who was in his early 40s, died at the hospital in the morning, he said.

"We deeply mourn the untimely demise of Sub Inspector Manab Bandopadhyay, who was posted in the Special Branch. He was affected with COVID-19 and was at the forefront of our fight against corona," the Kolkata Police tweeted.

