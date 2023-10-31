Nashik, October 31: Amid the ongoing Maratha reservation row in Maharashtra, another Shiv Sena MP from the Eknath Shinde camp tendered his resignation. Nashik MP Hemant Godse stepped down from the post, in support of the demand for reservation for the the Maratha community. On Monday, Eknath Shinde loyalist and Hingoli MP Hemant Patil also submitted his resignation to the Lok Sabha secretariat in support of the protests.

Demanding justice for the Maratha community, Nashik MP Hemant Godse said "One can see the feeling of the Maratha community regarding reservation, The Maratha community has been struggling for reservation for the last many years. The community has been demanding reservations for many years to get the quota, for this, they often take out marches. Even today all the youth of the Maratha community feels that if we get a reservation then we will get justice in the true sense". Maratha Reservation Protest: Maharashtra Rocked by Pro-Quota Agitations, Arson and Roadblocks for Third Day, CM Eknath Shinde Calls All-Party Meet (Watch Videos).

"Although a few years ago there was a report that the Maratha community is not socially and educationally backwards if the survey is conducted again today, I believe it will be found that the Maratha community is backward, the entire Maratha community across the state. A strong feeling has arisen in me that they must get a reservation now, if not now then when?", he added.

The Maratha community agitation gained momentum after quota activist Manoj Jarange sat on an indefinite hunger strike from October 25. However, after the assurance of a solution by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Jarange ended his fast.

"Chief Minister Shinde told Jarange Patil that a concrete decision will be taken in today's cabinet regarding giving Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community. Also, it is necessary to resolve the issue of the Maratha reservation legally and for this," stated the press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

"The government has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court. The court has agreed to hear this petition. The government is completely positive that we will reach to a solution for Maratha reservations which will stand the test of law and will last forever." further read the release. The Maratha reservation issue has seen several incidents of violence in the past few days. Maratha Reservation: Agitators Burn Tyres on Pune-Bengaluru Highway Near Navale Bridge in Pune, Traffic Affected (Watch Photos and Videos).

A group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors torched the office of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Beed city on Monday. The group of protestors also set the residences of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and the state's former minister Jay Kshirsagar on fire.

