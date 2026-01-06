Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 6 (ANI): Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu on Monday questioned PM Modi for allegedly bowing to US President Donald Trump, after Trump issued a fresh warning to India over raising tariffs on continued imports of Russian oil.

The US President made this statement following the entry of US forces into Venezuela, where they detained deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, at the Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress in-charge questioned why, despite the US President's controversial statements, the Indian government, especially PM Modi, is allegedly bowing down to Donald Trump. He further asserted that the Government of India is abandoning its longstanding friends, such as Russia, and yielding to the USA.

"What is the reason that despite the continuous controversial statements by US President Trump, the Indian government, especially the Prime Minister, is repeatedly bowing down to him? He said more than 60 times that Trump brokered a ceasefire during the war between India and Pakistan. Rahul Gandhi asked questions in Parliament of the Prime Minister and the government, but the government's answers were vague. Now, the way he wants to impose sanctions on Russia, and especially trying to end India's old relationships... what is the reason that you are abandoning old treaties and old friends and repeatedly bowing down to America?..." said Kumar.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to India, stating that if India continues to import Russian oil, the US could quickly impose higher tariffs on the country.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday (local time), Trump said it was important for India to keep him happy on the issue of Russian Oil Imports.

"PM Modi's a very good man. He's a good guy. He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly," Trump said.

Trump's new warning to India comes amid growing scrutiny in Washington over India's energy trade with Russia, even as New Delhi has defended its oil purchases as essential for domestic energy security.The comments also come just weeks after Trump and Prime Minister Modi held a telephonic conversation, during which both leaders stressed the importance of maintaining momentum in bilateral trade ties despite ongoing tariff-related tensions.

The call also coincided with the launch of fresh negotiations between Indian and US officials aimed at resolving the long-standing trade impasse.

Reacting to these developments, the Congress intensified its attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, questioning whether India's foreign policy was "now being dictated by the United States."

In a post on X, the Congress, citing Trump's statement, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi acted under US pressure regarding Russian oil imports.

"Donald Trump says India reduced its oil purchases from Russia because Modi wants to keep him happy. Trump says, "Modi wanted to make me happy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy." These are the words of US President Trump. He says India cut back on Russian oil purchases due to US pressure," the Congress wrote. (ANI)

