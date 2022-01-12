Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): With just weeks ahead of the commencement of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Cabinet Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government Dara Singh Chauhan on Wednesday resigned from his position citing neglect of Dalits, farmers, and the state of unemployment by the government.

However, Singh has not declared his future course of action and said that he would consult the people of his community before deciding to join any party.

This comes a day after cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from his position in the government after which three MLAs followed suit and resigned from the party.

Speaking to ANI after his resignation, Singh said, "The Dalits and backward people because of whom the BJP came to power in 2017 were neglected during the tenure of the government. They were not respected and they did not get any justice. I, therefore, resigned from the government."

Talking about the future course of action, he said that he would consult the people of his community and then decide which party to go with.

In his letter to the governor, Singh said in Hindi, "Due to the neglect of the state government towards the backward section of the society, Dalits, farmers and unemployed youth of the state and the neglect of reservation of the Dalits and backward class in the society, I have been hurt and I resign from the cabinet."

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa will be held on February 14 and in Manipur in two phases on February 27 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

