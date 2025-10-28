New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday extended support to independent candidate Naresh Meena in the run-up to the Anta bypoll in Rajasthan.

Taking to X, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced support to Meena, saying, "Naresh, the Aam Aadmi Party is fully with you."

Meena, who is a Congress rebel leader, has served as the general secretary of Rajasthan University. He is contesting the bypoll for the Anta assembly constituency independently.

Kejriwal's support came after Meena posted on X saying, "I am an independent candidate in the by-election for the Anta Assembly constituency in Rajasthan for a new and correct political system and change, I am contesting the election against Congress and BJP as a new option for the people, and I appeal to the entire Aam Aadmi Party, including the national president, the honorable Arvind Kejriwal ji, to support and cooperate with me to empower me."

The date of voting for the bypoll to the Anta assembly constituency will be on November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

On October 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the schedule for bypolls in eight assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha.

The bypoll to the Anta assembly constituency in Baran district of Rajasthan comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified after being convicted in a 2005 case. He was accused of threatening a government official and was convicted in May this year.

The Congress has fielded Pramod Jai Bhaya for the Anta bypoll, while the BJP has announced the name of Morpal Suman.

Naresh Meena also made headlines last year in November after he was arrested for slapping Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary in the then poll-bound Deoli Uniara assembly constituency. Meena was contesting from the same constituency independently after being denied a ticket by Congress.

This led to clashes between unidentified individuals and the police in Rajasthan's Tonk district, where nearly eight four-wheelers, including police vehicles, and over two dozen two-wheelers were vandalised and set ablaze.

A local court had sent Naresh Meena to 14 days of judicial custody even as his lawyer criticised the police for not physically producing him before the court. (ANI)

