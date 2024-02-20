Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): An executive engineer attached to the Tribal Welfare Engineering department was allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 84,000 at her office here on Monday by Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

According to the ACB release, the official was caught when she demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 84,000 from a complainant for an official favour.

The officer has been identified as K Jaga Jyothi.

"The right-hand fingers of K Jaga Jyothi, EE tested positive in the phenolphthalein test. The Accused Officer performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage," it stated.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused official, it said.

The executive engineer was arrested and will be produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Hyderabad.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

