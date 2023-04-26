Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said opportunistic politicians pose a bigger threat to the historical individuality and cultural uniqueness of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah was addressing party workers and functionaries from the Sangrama constituency at the NC headquarters Nawa-e-Subha here.

"People have recognised the true face of these opportunists, who behind their deceptive facades are working towards dividing our voice and strength," Abdullah said.

He said such people know that they cannot stand the test of democracy.

"Whenever elections are held, people will teach them a lesson. How long can they run away from facing people? One or the other day they have to face them. However, I am sure that people won't allow them to play with their honour and dignity,” Abdullah, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said.

Stressing the importance of maintaining unity in the “ongoing struggle for the restoration of J&K's rights”, Abdullah said, “I see no way of achieving anything in J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society”.

“Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment,” the NC president said.

