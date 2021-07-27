Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Following a screening test done by the Department of Transfusion Medicine, 1,800 workers out of 2,000 healthcare workers of King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow were seen to have antibodies against COVID-19.

According to a statement by the KGMU on Tuesday, screening was done in the department of transfusion medicine by Professor Tulika Chandra under the guidance of the Honorable Vice-Chancellor of KGMU Lt. General Bipin Puri.

"Some people showing antibodies without Covid infection and vaccination is probably due to their infection remain unnoticed," said Dr Sudhir Singh, Spokeperson of KGMU.

As per the results, 90 per cent of healthcare workers had COVID-19 Immunoglobulins G (IgG) spike antibodies, whereas 10 per cent did not develop any antibodies. Among these 10 per cent healthcare workers, 5 per cent were those who had received both doses of vaccination.

In 90 per cent of healthcare workers who showed antibody level, the vaccination status is such as 68 per cent have received both doses of vaccination. The 11 per cent got their first dose of vaccination and the other 11 per cent have not been vaccinated yet.

Among 41 per cent of healthcare workers who received both doses of vaccination, they were never infected by COVID-19, which indicates that their antibodies are mainly due to vaccination. The 26 per cent of workers who have received both doses of vaccines had an infection history also.

It was also concluded that in the majority, the antibodies after infection got detected within four months of infection. Single-dose vaccination antibody status is similar to without vaccination. (ANI)

