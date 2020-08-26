Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI) The Kolkata Customs on Wednesday seized 25 antique idols valued at Rs 35.3 crore, which were being smuggled to Bangladesh.

A senior customs official of the Preventive Wing said acting on a tip-off, it searched a truck carrying paddy on the night of August 23 and found the antiquities hidden inside.

The truck was intercepted in South Dinajpur district, he said.

