Cuttack, Sep 9 (PTI) A family court here, which is hearing the divorce case involving Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty and his actress wife Varsha Priyadarshini, on Friday slapped a penalty of Rs 5,000 each on the couple for unnecessarily delaying the proceedings of the case.

The case was transferred here from a New Delhi court. The court observed that both are adopting delaying tactics and seeking repeated adjournments.

During the hearing on the day, the court, however, agreed to accept two additional applications of the estranged couple for adjudication. While Anubhav in his fresh application has sought to make amendments in his original application to modify the mention of the venue of their marriage, Varsha has sought to modify her earlier application on recording the depositions of the witnesses.

Married in 2014, the star couple is now entangled in several court cases after Anubhav moved a New Delhi-based court in 2020 seeking a divorce.

Following Supreme Court's intervention, the divorce case was transferred to a family court here in 2021.

Varsha has also approached separate courts here seeking restitution of conjugal life and alimony.

Apart from the court cases, the estranged couple has also made several police complaints here against each other.

