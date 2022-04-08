Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) Doctors treating Trinamool Congress Birbhum president Anubrata Mandal, who had got himself admitted to the state-run SSKM hospital here on way to the CBI office for interrogation in the cattle smuggling case, Friday said the politician's health condition is a matter of concern as his breathing problem persisted.

Also Read | Haryana Fulfills Target of 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' Mission by Supplying Clean Tap Water in Every Household, Say Officials.

Mondal has been put on a auto cpap to help him in his obstructive sleep apnea and is under observation of a team of eight doctors, a senior doctor of the hsopital said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Class 12 Girl Raped, Impregnated in Surat; Youth Held.

"The health condition of Mondal is still a concern for us. He is suffering from obstructive sleep apnea and we have attached a small device to him to help him in this," he said.

CBI has been informed about it, the doctor said.

An obstructive sleep apnea is a condition when muscles supporting the soft tissues in the throat temporarily relax narrowing the airway and breathing is momentarily cut off.

The doctor said that Mondal's condition will be reviewed by the doctors after a couple of days following which a decision will be taken on how long he will be required to be at the hospital.

Mondal was asked to appear before the central investigating agency in its Kolkata office at 11 am on Wednesday but went to SSKM Hospital at around the same time instead. He underwent a series of medical examinations before he was admitted there.

It was the fifth time that the heavyweight TMC leader skipped meeting CBI officers citing health problems.

The probe body had summoned Mondal on Wednesday after a division bench of Calcutta High Court upheld a single bench order which refused to grant him protection from arrest in the cattle smuggling case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)