Bulandshahr, Nov 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended a deputy superintendent of police in Bulandshahr district following unnatural deaths of two rape victims in his area in quick succession early this week.

Bulandshahr's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Anupshahr DySP Atul Kumar Chaubey, who was earlier transferred to police lines, was suspended by the state government on late Wednesday night.

The action against the Chaubey, who was holding the charge of Anupshahr's circle officer, followed a day after a 15-year-old Dalit rape victim, belonging to a village in Bulandshahar's Jehangirabad police station area, died of burn injuries on Tuesday in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

The girl, who had been allegedly raped three months ago, was set afire, as per her parents, by the relatives of the rape accused early this week for refusing to draw her complaint, said police.

The girl's parents, as well as the victim herself, in a purported video, had accused the alleged rapist's relatives of setting her afire.

The rape of the Dalit girl was reported to police on August 15, a day after the crime, and the main accused had been arrested soon after that.

The girl's parents have accused seven persons of threatening them to withdraw the rape complaint and being involved in setting her ablaze.

Five of the accused have already been arrested and the police are on the lookout for two others.

A day earlier on Monday, another 19-year-old girl belonging to a village in Anupshahr police station area had hanged herself to death, blaming three persons for her drastic step in her suicide note, accusing them of having raped her earlier.

Following the girl's death on Monday, police had on Tuesday arrested Qamaruddin, the main accused in the case. It had also announced an award of Rs 15,000 each for the arrest of two other absconding accused Abrar and Mubeen.

Abrar, however, was arrested on Thursday, said police.

SSP Singh said DySP was suspended on charges of dereliction of duty and lacking promptness in two heinous cases reported from the areas under his jurisdiction one after one.

