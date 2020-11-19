Lucknow, November 19: The efforts of the Uttar Pradesh Government to encourage fishery conservation and promotion have received national acclaim as the state has grabbed the title of ‘Best State’ by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad in the category of inland state (plain state). UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has put development of fishery as one of his priorities.

Senior Executive of National Fisheries Development Board, P. Chelapati has sent a letter to Bhuvanesh Kumar, Principal Secretary Fisheries, Livestock and Milk Development congratulating him that Uttar Pradesh has been selected as the ‘Best state’ and has been ranked third in the country in fish production. Congress Leadership Needs to Clear Stand on Gupkar Alliance, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh bagged the ‘Best State’ honour in the inland state category, Odisha in the marine state category and Assam in the hilly states and northeastern region category.

The state will be honored at an event that is scheduled to be organised on November 21, 2020, in New Delhi. The state will be awarded Rs 10 lakh, citation, and an emblem by Union Minister of Fisheries, Dairy and Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh, Union Ministers Sanjeev Balian, and Pratap Chandra Sarangi. It is to be mentioned that the State Government is making several policy efforts to promote the commercial importance of fisheries.