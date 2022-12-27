By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): In line with the Centre's Swachh Bharat Mission, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has been spearheading space audit and disposal of scrap across various offices of the ministry.

As per the available data over the last few months, close to 11.5 lakh square feet of area has been vacated including the 1 lakh square feet area at the Soochna Bhawan in the national capital which is the office of Prasar Bharati.

The audit was spearheaded by the Union Minister Thakur himself, who first visited Doordarshan Kendra Ahmedabad on September 29 as part of pre-campaign inspection under Swachha Bharat Abhiyan.

Thakur also visited several other places including Mumbai. The last audit visit of Anurag Thakur was at DD Kendra in Bhopal on December 26.

The vacated spaces are in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kurnool, Chennai, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Jabalpur, Chandigarh Lucknow, Coimbatore, Panaji Amritsar, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna, Puducherry Mangaluru, Berhampur and Bhopal.

Scrap disposed of under the Swachha Bharat Abhiyan has led to earnings of about Rs 22 crore so far.

"Space efficiency and co-locating various arms of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry would bring synergy among sister organizations and make available huge space for further utilisation, Thakur said on Tuesday.

This exercise will deliver several benefits including better coordination and synergy of manpower and resources and integrated publicity plans. It will also ensure optimum utilisation of office space and in several cases, the vacant spaces can be rented out, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned the space audit of MIB in his "Mann ki Baat" programme on December 25, 2022.

Several offices of the central government including the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Department of Personnel and Training and Ministry of Law and Justice are also carrying out such audits. (ANI)

