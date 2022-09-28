New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Department of Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will launch a month-long nationwide Clean India 2.0 from October 1 to 31, after the successful campaign of last year.

The programme is being organised in all the villages across the country through the network of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), affiliated Youth Clubs and National Service Scheme Affiliated Institutions.

Briefing media persons in New Delhi today, Secretary, Youth Affairs Sanjay Kumar informed that Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will launch the Clean India 2.0 from October 1 with an aim to clean waste, mainly single-use plastic and create awareness.

The Secretary further informed that after the success of last year's Clean India drive, this year 1 crore kg of waste (plastic, e-waste and other waste) will be collected and disposed off with the support and voluntary participation of citizens. Hotspots for waste collection will be tourist places, educational institutes, bus stand/railway stations and the vicinity, national highways, historical and heritage buildings, religious places and surroundings, hospitals and water resource etc.

The Secretary further added that taking forward the Prime Minister's message of 5 resolves (Panch Pran) for Amrit Kaal and in continuation of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is undertaking "Clean India 2.0".

"The objectives of the programme are to organize cleaning of public spaces and households across all the districts of the country from October 1 to October 31, 2022, involve all segments of society, Government organizations including PRIs and non-government organizations/civil society organisations to instill awareness and feeling of pride among citizens to keep their surroundings clean and waste-free. Along with this, the campaign will give the mantra of "Swachch Kaal: Amrit Kaal" and make this program a people's movement through Jan Bhagidari," said a statement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. (ANI)

