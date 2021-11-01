Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said there is no harm if any individual plays a role in finding a solution to farmers' issue, in a reference to former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's reported possible meeting with the Union Home minister over the farm laws.

Khattar said this when asked that Amarinder Singh had earlier said he would be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing farmers' stir against the Centre's three farm laws.

"Not only Amarinder Singh, any individual who negotiates for a solution, we will welcome it," Khattar said.

"We are doing our bit but if anyone plays a role to bring about a solution, there is no harm in it," said Khattar addressing a press conference on Haryana Day here.

Khattar said the government is making constant efforts to open the Delhi's border points of Singhu and Tikri.

"The issue can be solved only through dialogue. The Haryana government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the home secretary. Discussions are on," he said, adding that due to closure of roads, common people are facing inconvenience.

Hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur against the Centre's farm laws.

November 26 will mark one year of their stir.

After resigning as the Punjab CM following a bitter power tussle with state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh had announced to launch his own party ahead of the Assembly polls early next year.

The veteran leader had said he was hopeful of a seat adjustment with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest.

The Supreme Court on October 21 had said farmers protesting at the Delhi borders have the right to agitate but they cannot block roads indefinitely.

The protest is being led by farmers' collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

The Centre, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claim they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

