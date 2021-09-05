Amaravati, Sep 5 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed yet another advisor to help it raise resources.

Rajnish Kumar, a resident of Gurugram, has been appointed as Advisor (Economic Affairs) to the AP government in the rank of a Cabinet minister.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued an order to this effect on Saturday, stating Kumar's appointment would be initially for a period of two years.

The state already has an advisor in retired bureaucrat Subhash Chandra Garg, who is supposed to help the government mobilise financial resources. Garg is stationed in New Delhi.

"Rajnish Kumar has held various assignments across various business verticals, including two overseas assignments in Canada and the UK. He has vast experience in handling large credit, project finance, forex and retail banking," the Chief Secretary said in the order.

He has also served as Director on the boards of various organisations.

Rajnish Kumar is also a member of the Chief Minister's Advisory Council on Fintech, of one of the state governments, the order said.

"Keeping in view the excellence in financial sector, the government hereby appoints Kumar as Advisor," Aditya Nath Das said.

