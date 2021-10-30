Kadapa(Andhra Pradesh), Oct 30 (PTI) By-poll for Badvel Assembly constituency in the district witnessed 68.12 per cent turnout and passed off peacefully on Saturday, officials said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh K Vijayanand told PTI the final figures are still being calculated and there will not be any major change in the final figure.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Polling was held from 7 AM to 7 PM, the officials said.

The Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of ruling YSR Congress Party legislator Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah in March.

The party has fielded Subbaiah's widow Sudha as its candidate while the opposition Telugu Desam Party announced that it would not nominate anyone to the by-poll respecting the widow of the demised MLA, terming it "traditional values."

BJP's candidate Suresh Panathala backed by actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party is in the fray, while Congress nominated P Kamalamma as its candidate.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

The constituency has over 2.16 lakh eligible voters.

According to Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan, as many as 281 polling stations

for the by-poll were set up out of which 148 have been identified as "critical."

Over 2,000 police personnel, including central armed police forces, were deployed at necessary places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)