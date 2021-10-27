Amaravati, Oct 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday registered 567 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,64,854, while the death toll rose to 14,364 with eight more deaths.

With 437 people being cured, total recoveries stood at 20,45,713, leaving 4,777 active cases.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of new cases with 161 followed by Chittoor at 76, a state government bulletin said, providing details during the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as three deaths have been reported from Chittoor district followed by Guntur -2 and Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari one each.

East Godavari district topped the chart with 910 active cases followed by Chittoor-904.

Over 39,000 samples were examined today and cumulatively more than 2.93 crore samples have been tested.

