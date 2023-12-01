Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the education department officials to ensure internet connectivity in all schools during the review meeting at the camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

The chief minister has also asked the officials to ensure two junior colleges in each Mandal: one women's college and the other a co-education. He also asked the officials to present the status report of the junior colleges at the next meeting.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: Car Driven by Excise Official's Son Runs Over Woman Voter in Hanamkonda; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister the department's preparedness to distribute tabs to the 8th class students like the previous year and said, thaover 7000 tabs given to students which were damaged due to various reasons have been replaced.

"We have installed doubt clearance apps in the tabs and the distribution of tabs to teachers has brought reliable changes in teaching. They (teachers) who received tabs last year used an average of 77 minutes per day, while the students spent an average of 67 minutes learning the curriculum. Further, the second phase of IFP panels will be set up by the end of December," said the officials.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: NGT Seeks Comprehensive Prevention Plan, Study on Contributory Factors Amid Rise of Pollution in National Capital.

The officials disclosed that the government have spent over Rs 3,746.82 crores in the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu works in the schools by providing 11 types of facilities and also in junior colleges.

The officials said that the number of students writing exams in English medium increased significantly.

"It is be noted that only 37.03 per cent of the country as a whole are writing exams in English medium meanwhile 84.11 per cent are writing exams in Andhra Pradesh. In terms of TOEFL training, one class per day is being conducted under the orders of the Chief Minister," said the officials.

The department officials explained the steps taken to implement the IB curriculum in the state and said, "Senior officials have already attended the working group meetings. As part of phase 1, the study will be done on curriculum, assessment, teacher training, teaching plan etc. Further, a training program for teachers will be conducted as part of the second phase. The IB curriculum will start from the next academic year for the first standard, and gradually every year the IB will be expanded by one class."

Regarding the training of future skills, the officials said, "One period on future skills for every 6th class from next academic year onwards. We will use the services of experts in engineering colleges that will give training to children in future skills. The government will pay the stipend to them."

They also informed the process of introducing foreign language courses like Spanish, German, Japanese, and Arabic to the school students from class 9 as an additional option and talks with various entities like English and Foreign Languages University, Duolingo, and others.

"This will give more opportunities to children," said the officials.

Officials said that the special drive on dropouts has given results and revealed that 1,49,515 people have rejoined the schools and volunteers played a key role in bringing the students back to school. Officials revealed that Nandyala is the first district in the country where 100% of the children are enrolled in formal and informal training. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)