Amaravati(AP), Dec 26 (PTI) Confirmed cases of coronavirus touched 8.80 lakh in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday as the state added 282 afresh to its count while the active caseload fell further to 3,700.

The latest bulletin said 442 patients had recovered while only one death was reported in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The total recoveries now increased to 8,69,920 and deaths to 7,092.

Kurnool and Prakasam districts reported only one new case each, the lowest in about six months, while Srikakulam and Vizianagaram added four each.

Guntur and East Godavari reported 56 and 53 fresh cases while the remaining seven added less than 40 each.

Only Krishna still has 639 active cases while all other districts have les than 500 each.

In fact, Vizianagaram and Kurnool have only 62 and 86 active cases now.

Government data said that after 1.15 crore sample tests, the overall infection positivity rate in the state came to 7.61 per cent while the recovery rate touched 98.77 per cent.

The mortality rate remained constant at 0.81 per cent.

