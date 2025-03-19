New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government and the Gates Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

The MoU aims to leverage technology for public welfare by integrating cost-effective and scalable solutions across key sectors of Healthcare, MedTech, Education, and Agriculture.

Also Read | GATE Result 2025: IIT Roorkee Declares Results at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

The signing happened in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, who is currently visiting India.

As per a release, the MoU formalizes a strategic collaboration in which the Gates Foundation will provide support to implementation partners, co-identified with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, for targeted interventions within state-driven programs.

Also Read | Spam Crackdown in India: Telecom Service Providers Blacklist 1,150 Entities and Individuals, Disconnect Over 18.8 Lakh Resources, Says Government.

The partnership will leverage AI for predictive health analytics and automated diagnostics. In agriculture, it will introduce AI-driven advisory platforms and satellite-based systems for precision farming and resource management.

CM Chandrababu Naidu thanked the Gates Foundation for its support and reaffirmed his commitment to harness technology for the state's progress.

"Our partnership with the Gates Foundation can be instrumental in advancing Andhra Pradesh's development goals. By leveraging AI-driven governance, human capital development, and technological innovations in health, agriculture, and education, this MoU will achieve transformative outcomes that will benefit not only our state but also create scalable models for broader impact," said CM Naidu.

Commenting on the Chief Minister's vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in development through data-driven innovation, Bill Gates said, "I'm encouraged by the potential of our partnership - especially in providing cost-effective, locally produced diagnostics and medical devices to improve the lives of vulnerable populations"

"By using AI and technology solutions to address key areas such as health, agriculture, and foundational learning, we can also provide examples for other regions in India and beyond to replicate," he added.

Key functionaries from the Andhra Government and representatives from the Gates Foundation were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)