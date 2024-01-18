Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): In a monumental initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government has erected a 206 feet Mahashilpam of Dr BR Ambedkar, the world's tallest statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

"The 206 feet Mahashilpam of Ambedkar erected by our government in Vijayawada is a symbol not only for the state but also for the country," YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh wrote on X.

"It is the "Statue of Social Justice," he added.

This awe-inspiring creation, aptly named the "Statue of Social Justice," is poised to rewrite history and inspire generations for centuries to come.

To commemorate this historic moment, citizens were cordially invited to attend the unveiling ceremony scheduled for the 19th of this month.

"Let us collectively celebrate this remarkable achievement and honour the legacy of Ambedkar, whose contributions continue to shape our collective consciousness," YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh wrote on X.

The event promises to be a testament to the enduring legacy of Ambedkar and the ideals of social justice he championed throughout his life. (ANI)

