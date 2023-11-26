New Delhi, November 26: President Droupadi Murmu Sunday unveiled a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in the Supreme Court premises on the occasion of Constitution Day. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal paid their tributes to the father of the Indian Constitution folding hands and offering flowers to the over 7-feet tall sculpture. Constitution Day 2023: President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute, Unveils Statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Supreme Court (Watch Video)

The unveiling was followed by plantation of saplings by President Murmu and CJI Chandrachud. The event was attended by several judges of the top court.

President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

VIDEO | President Droupadi Murmu and Union Law minister @arjunrammeghwal pay tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day at Supreme Court in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/gvRAhqqxN2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2023

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day. PTI ADS

