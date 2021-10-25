Amaravati, Oct 25 (PTI) Active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh fell below 5,000 mark on Monday even as the state recorded 295 fresh infections, taking the tally to 20,63,872, while the death toll climbed to 14,350 with seven more deaths.

With 560 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 20,44,692, leaving 4,830 active cases.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of new cases with 69 followed by Krishna with 68, a state government bulletin said, providing details during the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

Chittoor district topped the chart with 882 active cases followed by Krishna-842.

More than 27,000 samples were examined today and cumulatively over 2.92 crore samples have been tested.

Over five crore people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine, a state government tweet said.

