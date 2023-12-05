Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Michaung cyclone has unleashed heavy rains across the Kadapa and Annamaiya districts, leaving a trail of challenges for residents and farmers alike. The cyclone's impact has resulted in a significant influx of water into the main dams of the district.

"To manage the surplus water, authorities have initiated measures to release water by lifting the gates at the brimmed project and directing the flow towards river areas. This precautionary step aims to mitigate potential risks associated with the increased water levels in the dams," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

However, the agricultural sector in regions such as Rajampet, Railway Koduru, Maidukuru, and others has borne the brunt of the cyclone's aftermath. Farmers report substantial losses in papaya, banana, and paddy crops due to the adverse weather conditions.

In urban areas, including the RTC bus stand in the city, heavy rainfall has led to water inundation, causing severe problems for motorists. The challenges posed by the weather conditions are being actively addressed by local authorities, who are working to alleviate the impact on transportation and daily life.

The landfall process of Cyclone Michuang is complete, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"The scs "michaung" over south coastal AP moved northwards during the past 6 hours. The latest observation indicates that the landfall process is complete. It lay centred at 1530 hours of today over south coastal AP, about 20 km WSW Of Bapatla and 45 km NNE of Ongole," the IMD said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, speaking about rainfall recorded in Andhra Pradesh, Sunanda, the IMD Director said, "It's the highest rainfall recorded in Nellore, near about 21 highest rainfall in Babatla and 15 cm in Machilipatnam. Many areas recorded heavy to very heavy and even extreme heavy rainfall was also received. Still, in south-coastal Andhra Pradesh, these rainfall bands are there. (ANI)

