Tirupathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested five interstate red sandalwood smugglers and seized 275 red sandalwood worth about Rs 2 crore, said officials.

The police arrested the smugglers at the Pedda Pannangadu border checkpost on NH-16 here. All the arrested accused are from Tamil Nadu, said the police.

Criminal cases will also be registered against those who have committed and assisted in smuggling said Tirupathi district SP Parameswara Reddy.

"The police intercepted the vehicles and arrested five red sandalwood smugglers belonging to an inter-state gang from Tamil Nadu and recovered 5,388 Kgs of red sandalwood logs, powder and pieces worth Rs 2,16,65,642/- from them. Two cars worth Rs 18,00,000/-, cash Rs 3200/- and 6 cell phones were seized. The total value of assets acquired is approximately Rs.2,34,34,142," said Parameswara Reddy.

It is known that the defendants collected red sandalwood from the surrounding areas of Tirupati and then packed it in cardboard boxes in Tamilnadu state, then placed the logs in the middle of the load under the guise of transporting turmeric powder and transported it to the state of West Bengal, said the police.

"We have set up a special information system to prevent the smuggling of red sandalwood throughout the district. We are setting up check posts on necessary roads and taking strong measures. Surveillance system teams have also been set up in other states for accurate information," Reddy said. (ANI)

