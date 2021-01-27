Amaravati, Jan 27 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 111 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 8.87 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 7,152 in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The state also reported 97 more recoveries, a health department bulletin said.

Anantapur and West Godavari witnessed one death each.

With 33,808 tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state so far stood at over 1.29 crore.

The total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were 8,87,349 while the recoveries stood at 8,78,828, it said.

The state has 1,369 active cases.

In 24 hours, Krishna district accounted for the most number of cases with 19, followed by Chittoor and West Godavari with 16 and 14 each respectively.

