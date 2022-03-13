Amaravati, Mar 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported 57 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 84 recoveries but no deaths on Sunday.'

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds CCS Meeting To Review India's Security Preparedness and Ukraine Crisis.

The latest bulletin said the number of active cases in the state has now reduced to 606.

Also Read | ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Post of Social Security Officer at esic.nic.in; Check Details Here.

The total positive cases registered so far were 23,18,858, recoveries 23,03,522 and deaths 14,730, it said.

Anantapuramu district reported 22 fresh cases, taking the total active cases to 101. Five districts reported zero cases and two more logged one each in 24 hours. Five districts added less than 10 new cases each.'

East Godavari district has 187 active cases, the highest in the state, and Srikakulam has four, the lowest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)