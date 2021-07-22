Amaravati, July 22 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 12 COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest daily count in more than three months, even as 1,843 fresh cases and 2,199 recoveries were also registered in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The gross coronavirus positives rose to 19,48,592, recoveries to 19,11,812 and toll to 13,209, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases slid to 23,571, it added.

Chittoor district topped in the number of cases with 301, West Godavari 235, Prakasam 232, East Godavari 222, SPS Nellore 203, Krishna 157, Kadapa 128 and Guntur 126.

Five districts added less than 100 new cases each.

Prakasam saw three fresh fatalities, Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool and SPS Nellore two each and Krishna one in a day.

Eight districts did not report any new Covid-19 deaths.

