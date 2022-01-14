Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Chaudhary Amar Singh, MLA of Apna Dal-S resigned from the party on Thursday adding to the nine legislators of the BJP who have aleady quit the party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of forthcoming assembly polls.

Apna Dal-S is an ally of BJP at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Tecno Pop 5 LTE With 8MP AI Dual-Rear Camera Launched in India at Rs 6,299.

Amar Singh, who met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, said "soon more people will join us". He said another MLA RK Verma will also join Samajwadi Party.

"I have resigned. We have met Akhilesh Yadav. Will join Samajwadi Party tomorrow. Dr RK Verma, who is also the MLA, will join Samajwadi Party tomorrow. Soon, more people will join us."

Also Read | Oppo A16K Budget Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India at Rs 10,490.

Attacking the BJP, he said the state government is a "liar" and alleged that there has been lack of development in the past five years.

Earlier on Thursday, Dharam Singh Saini became the third minister on Thursday who has resigned from the Yogi Adiyanath government in the last three days. The spate of resignations began with Swami Prasad Maurya quitting the cabinet. Dara Singh Chauhan had resigned as minister on Wednesday.

BJP MLAs Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar resigned from the party earlier.

Avtar Singh Bhadana has joined Rashtriya Lok Dal, which is an ally of the Samajwadi Party.Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)