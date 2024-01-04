New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Supreme Court verdict asking courts to refrain from summoning government officials as "first resort" is erudite and equitable, the IAS officers' association said on Thursday, adding it is testimony to the fairness and majesty of India's judicial system.

The apex court had on Wednesday framed standard operating procedure for courts across the country to follow, while seeking the personal appearance of officers' in court proceedings. It said that courts must refrain from summoning government officials as "first resort".

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State Reports 171 Coronavirus Cases, Two Deaths; JN.1 Variant Tally Now 110.

The Indian Civil and Administrative Services Officers' Association, in a statement issued on Thursday, expressed its deep appreciation for the landmark judgment.

The association, on behalf of all Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, said the judgment has classified the law on personal appearance of officials in court proceedings and laid out a standard operating procedure, according to the statement.

Also Read | India Will Be a Hindu Nation When PM Narendra Modi Comes to Power Again, Says Sri Ram Sena Chief Pramod Muthalik.

The judgement of the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is erudite and equitable on one hand, and comprehensive and clear on the other, the association said.

It is testimony to the fairness and majesty of India's judicial system and reinforces the faith and trust that every citizen reposes in it, the association added.

"For its part, the association urges all officers to redouble their commitment to implementation of orders of all courts with diligence and expedition, subject to lawful remedies and adherence to government procedures," it said.

The appearance of government officials before courts must not be reduced to a routine measure in cases where the government is a party and can only be resorted to in limited circumstances, the apex court had said.

"The use of the power to summon the presence of government officials must not be used as a tool to pressurize the government, particularly, under the threat of contempt," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)