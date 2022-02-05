Srinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) The Apni Party, led by Altaf Bukhari, rejected the proposals of the Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, saying the process adopted by the panel is "unfair and unscientific".

"J-K Apni Party once again rejects the draft working papers regarding the delimitation of constituencies in J-K," it said in a statement here.

The party said it had rejected the initial draft of the commission as well and had hoped that the panel would consider its recommendations.

"This delimitation process is unfair and unscientific," it said.

