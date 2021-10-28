Ahmedabad, Oct 28 (PTI) Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the appointment of judges to various high courts and the Supreme Court picked up pace due to the harmonious relationship between the government and the judiciary.

Talking to reporters at a law institute here, Rijiju expressed confidence that a "record number" of judges will be appointed in different High Courts by the end of this year.

"We have completed the appointment of as many as 101 judges to the high courts by October 25. A record number of judges will be in high courts by the end of this year. Nine judges were also appointed to the Supreme Court recently," Rijiju told reporters after his speech on the subject of free legal aid at L J School of Law in Sarkhej area.

These appointments are the symbol of harmony between the government and judiciary, he said.

"Without this, there is a possibility of delay in appointments. As I mentioned in my speech inside, it is the harmonious relationship, which brings speed in the process of appointment of judges," the minister added.

During his address to the law students and dignitaries, Rijiju said his primary responsibility as India's law minister was to "ensure a harmonious relationship between judiciary, executive and the legislature".

The MP from Arunachal Pradesh informed the audience that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "salutes" the Constitution of India.

"Our PM salutes the Constitution of India. The government is committed to the Constitution of India. The country will thrive if the provisions of the Constitution are followed in letter and spirit. We all are duty-bound to do that. Providing legal aid is our duty as per the Constitution. We have to carry forward this duty honestly," Rijiju said.

"When we were in opposition (before 2014), we used to wonder and also complain as opposition MPs, why the government (at that time) was not doing things which it was supposed to do, because there were many unresolved issues. After Modiji became the PM, each citizen of this country is getting what he is entitled for. And efforts are always on if someone is left behind," the minister said in his address.

