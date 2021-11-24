New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The appointment of Balwinder Singh as the chairman of the state-run Punjab Genco Limited has stirred controversy with the opposition leaders attacking the government.

Singh is the brother of a Sikhs for Justice office-bearer.

Also Read | Pune: Three Men Pose As Police, Rob Elderly Woman of Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 1.6 Lakh.

Questioning the appointment, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh said, "Congress leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harish Rawat consider Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Army chief Gen Bajwa as their brothers. Now, the Congress high-command, including Rahul Gandhi, should explain on whose instructions Balwinder Singh was appointed by the state government."

He further said, "It seems like the government is taking instructions from Imran Khan and the appointment of Singh was made after deliberation with the Pakistan PM." (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Meets AAP UP Incharge Sanjay Singh, Holds ‘Strategic Discussion’ for Upcoming Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)