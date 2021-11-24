Pune, November 24: A shocking incident of cheating has come to the light from Pune where three men posing as police duped an elderly woman of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.6 lakh in broad daylight on Tuesday.

As per the report published by The Indian Express, The victim was approached by three men, Who according to her statement, asked her to take off her jewellery saying a murder has taken place in the area and police are conducting an investigation. Then on a pretext of keeping her ornaments in a plastic bag, They made away with her jewellery. Delhi: Electrician Held for Stealing Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 20 Crore From Showroom in Kalkaji.

The incident took place at 1:30 pm near Sheetal Sweet Home in Talegaon-Dabhade on Tuesday. The victim then approached the police and registered a complaint. Police have filed a case against the three unidentified people under sections 419,420, 170, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The probe is underway.

