Patna, Mar 10 (PTI) The Bihar assembly on Monday passed by voice vote an appropriation bill for utilisation of Rs 11,187 crore from the state's consolidated fund in various schemes in the current financial year.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhry moved the Bihar Appropriation Bill 2025, which was passed by voice vote, amid a walkout by the opposition members.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: NTA Releases Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 Exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Download Date Sheet.

While presenting the bill in the House, Chaudhary, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, "An amount of Rs 11,187.14 crore will be allocated to various departments. The rural development department will get Rs 2,938.4 crore, education Rs 1,168.2 crore, urban development and housing Rs 628.37 crore, panchayati raj Rs 289 crore, and cooperative Rs 134 crore etc."

Several other departments also require additional funds for the remaining period of the 2024-25 financial year, the minister said, adding allocations would be made for them.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Breaks Into Employer's House, Steals Gold, Diamonds and Cash Worth INR 13,500 in New Friends Colony; Accused Arrested.

“The amount authorised for withdrawal from and out of the consolidated fund of the state under the existing provisions will be for the purposes and services related to the year commencing from April 1, 2024," the finance minister said.

However, when the appropriation bill was being passed, opposition members staged a walkout, protesting against the state government's alleged anti-poor policies.

The assembly also passed the third supplementary budget of the education department for the current fiscal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)