Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Central Government has taken a significant step to boost national highway infrastructure and improve amenities for travellers.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha that approval has been granted to develop 501 Wayside Amenities (WSAs) along national highways and expressways, including 56 in Gujarat.

This initiative is set to further enhance Gujarat's highway network and ensure improved facilities for commuters. The minister noted that of the 501 approved WSAs, 94 are currently operational, and the government plans to develop over 700 WSAs by 2028-29. In Gujarat, nine out of the 56 sanctioned WSAs are already functional.

Wayside Amenities (WSAs) are infrastructure facilities developed along major highways to offer essential services to travellers. These amenities include parking facilities, EV charging stations, quality food and beverage options, clean restrooms and basic medical assistance.

The government plans to set up WSAs at regular intervals of 40 to 60 kilometres along key highways and expressways. Special zones within these facilities will promote small businesses and local artisans, with initiatives like 'Village Haat' to showcase and sell regional products.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat's road infrastructure is witnessing rapid progress. The development of WSAs will not only enhance commuter convenience but also generate new employment opportunities across the state.

