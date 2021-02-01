Amaravati, Feb 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported 64 fresh COVID-19 cases, 99 recoveries and one death in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The states COVID-19 chart now showed 8,87,900 total positives, 8,79,504 recoveries and 7,154 deaths so far, according to the latest bulletin.

The state now has 1,242 active cases, it said.

East Godavari reported 15 and Visakhapatnam 10 new cases while the remaining 11 districts added cases in single digit.

In fact, three districts reported nil new cases in a day, according to the bulletin.

One coronavirus patient succumbed in Krishna district.

So far, over 1.31 crore sample tests were completed in the state that turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 6.75 per cent.

Krishna district has 268 active cases, the highest in the state.

Four other districts have active cases between 115 and 170 while the caseload in the remaining eight districts was less than 100 each.

The two north coastal districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, which were the last to see the pandemic spread in May last, now have the lowest number of 22 and 12 active cases respectively.

Anantapuramu, which was once a hotspot, has seen its caseload fall to just 34 now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)