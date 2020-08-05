Amaravati, Aug 5 (PTI): The COVID-19 surge continued as Andhra Pradesh registered 10,128 fresh cases after easing a little in the last few days as the overall tally rose to 1,86,461 on Wednesday.

After registering 10,000 plus cases for the third straight day on July 31, the state's daily count dipped till Tuesday with the fresh infections going below 9,000 mark on two days. The fresh cases on Wednesday are just behind Maharashtra (10,309) even as AP remained in the top three states in the country behind Tamil Nadu in overall tally.

The state also saw a record number of 77 coronavirus deaths in a day, pushing the toll to 1,681, the latest bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours ended at 10 AM, a total of 8,729 patients recovered from the infection, it said.

The state now has 80,426 active cases after a total of 1,04,354 patients got cured and discharged so far.

The infection positivity rate increased to 8.34 per cent after a cumulative number of 22,35,646 tests.

Anantapuramu district became the third in the state after East Godavari and Kurnool to cross the 20,000-mark in total cases.

East Godavari (1,544), Kurnool (1,368) and Anantapuramu (1,260) districts were among the districts with high daily cases.

Visakhapatnam added 842 to take its overall tally to 15,901. Guntur district recorded 16 new casualties, Visakhapatnam 12 and Srikakulam 10 in the last 24 hours.

