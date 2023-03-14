New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) It was a warm Tuesday morning in the national capital, with the minimum temperature recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius

The maximum is likely to hit 34 degrees Celsius, according to the India Metrological Department.

The relative humidity was 81 per cent at around 8:30 am.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (150) category around 9 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.PTI VA

