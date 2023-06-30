Aizawl, Jun 30 (PTI) Assam Rifles seized heroin and foreign cigarettes worth over Rs two crore in two operations in Champai district of Mizoram near the border with Myanmar on Friday, a statement by the force said.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel raided a place at Zote village and seized 125 grams of heroin packed in soap cases and hidden in a polythene bag, it said.

In another operation, the paramilitary force seized 92 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes at Zokhawthar village in the border district.

The seized contraband, estimated to be worth Rs 2.07 crore, was handed over to Mizoram excise and narcotics department and Central customs department for legal proceedings, the statement added.

