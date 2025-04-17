Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the central government's recent hike in LPG prices and the ED's chargesheet filed against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Karnataka Congress staged a protest against the central government at Freedom Park.

He blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre for rising prices and hardships faced by the common people.

Speaking at the protest, Siddaramaiah said that fuel and essential items have been increasing ever since the BJP came to power. "For the last 11 years, the BJP has been raising fuel prices regularly. Now again, petrol and gas prices have gone up. This is affecting everyone badly," he said.

He also said that Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had warned earlier about the impact of even a Rs 2 increase in fuel prices. Siddaramaiah attacked the BJP and JD(S), saying they have no moral right to protest now. "If they had any shame, they wouldn't have done this," he added.

The Chief Minister said the Modi government's promise of "Achhe Din" (good days will come) has turned out to be false. "Are these the good days they promised?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah also accused the Centre of misusing central agencies like the CBI, ED, and the Income Tax department. He said cases are being filed against those who protest or speak out. "They even filed a case against me during the National Herald protest. What wrong have Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi done?" he asked.

He called on people to stand up against what he called injustice and misuse of power. "We must fight against this. The Centre is trying to silence voices," he said.

At the same rally, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also attacked the BJP and JD(S), accusing them of causing price hikes and asserting that public anger would ensure Congress returns to power in 2028.

He also targeted Union Minister Kumaraswamy and dismissed complaints filed against him.

"Ours is a government that supports farmers and labourers. It is a government that supports all sections of society," said Shivakumar, highlighting the government's decision to increase the milk price by Rs 4 for the benefit of farmers.

He pointed out that milk prices in other states like Haryana, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh range between Rs 55 and Rs 57, while Karnataka continues to maintain a lower rate even after the hike. (ANI)

