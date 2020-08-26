New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The reports circulating in social media claiming that donations to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund are being used to purchase weapons and equipment are not true, said Indian Army on Wednesday.

Refuting the reports, the Army said that the amount in the funds is being utilised solely for the purpose for which it was created.

"Reports in social media on donations to Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund for purchase of weapons and equipment are not true," a tweet by the official handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), Indian Army read.

"It is clarified that the subject fund was opened in response to desire of spirited citizens to contribute to the welfare of battle casualties/ their next of kin and is being utilised solely for that purpose," it said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

