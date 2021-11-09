New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) NHRC Chairman Justice AK Mishra said on Tuesday that the armed forces have rendered a yeoman's service to the nation in adverse situations despite facing provocation and stone pelting, etc.

He said the armed forces cannot adopt the same methods as these terrorists may do to defend themselves risking the lives of innocent civilians.

Mishra was addressing a gathering as the chief guest of the NHRC annual debate competition for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) organised in collaboration with the Assam Rifles through hybrid mode.

Referring to the topic of the debate competition "Are human rights a stumbling block in fighting evils like terrorism and naxalism", the NHRC chairperson said a balance is required to be observed to ensure proportionate use of force, if the situation demands so, but there is no room for fake encounters and instant justice.

A due process of law to punish the guilty should be observed, he said.

Major General DK Singh, ADG, Assam Rifles said the security forces operate in very challenging situations upholding human rights.

In his opening remarks at the event, NHRC DG Santosh Mehra said right to life is the most important human right which needs to be protected despite operational challenges of the security forces.

Bimbadhar Pradhan, secretary general, NHRC said terrorism is the most serious threat to the national and international community and causes unspeakable human sufferings and loss, which amount to grave human rights violations.

The Assam Rifles lifted the overall best team rolling trophy winning the final round of debate competition in Hindi and English.

